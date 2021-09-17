Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.42 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

