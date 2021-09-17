Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Patrick Industries worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $79.87 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

