Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.48 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 40.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 21.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

