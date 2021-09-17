Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.58 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,895,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

