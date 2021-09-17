Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

