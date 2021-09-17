Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of eHealth worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $37.18 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.