Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

