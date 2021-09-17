Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

