Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 237.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,313,915 shares of company stock worth $98,884,400 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $8,422,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

