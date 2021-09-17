Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,136 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,702.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

