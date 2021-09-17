Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 54.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $61.00 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

