Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of MYR Group worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

