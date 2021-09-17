Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of AZZ worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

