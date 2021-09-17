Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,074 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

GIII opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

