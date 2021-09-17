Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,034 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.64 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

