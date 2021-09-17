Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,702 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of American Woodmark worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

