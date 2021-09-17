Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,780 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

