Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,140 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

