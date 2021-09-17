Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,702 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.21 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

