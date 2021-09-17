Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

