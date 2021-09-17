Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 101.4% in August

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LEAP opened at $10.37 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

