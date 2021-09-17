Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 1,850 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 177,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.