Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 19,186 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,416,000 after buying an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,650,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 940,737 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

