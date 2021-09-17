Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 27,927 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 539,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,150,443. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

