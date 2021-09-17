Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 6,376 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.57% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,967. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.