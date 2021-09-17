Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 8,976 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,619. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.