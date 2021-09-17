Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 380,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,252. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.