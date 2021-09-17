Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,888. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.