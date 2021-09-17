Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,408 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 550,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,410,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,752. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

