Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 1,460 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.58. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,221. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.