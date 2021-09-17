Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.46 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. 291,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,982. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

