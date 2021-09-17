Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.50 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $83,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,061,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,529 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

SO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 235,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

