Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.95 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises about 1.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.09. 6,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

