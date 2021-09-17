Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $17.37 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

