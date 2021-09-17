Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.33. The company had a trading volume of 256,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

