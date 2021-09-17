Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $27.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 815,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $184.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

