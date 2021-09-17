Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,690. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average of $282.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.