Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.50. 9,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,954. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

