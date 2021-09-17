Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.33% of Avista worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

