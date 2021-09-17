Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

