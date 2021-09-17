Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.81. 579,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

