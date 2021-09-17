Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

