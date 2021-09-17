Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 16,744 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,649,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

