Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 3,633 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $85.55. 187,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.