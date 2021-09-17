Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 6,381 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 53.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

