Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after buying an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 87,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,165. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

