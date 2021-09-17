Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,485 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,226,000.

SLV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229,438. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

