Richard Fortin Sells 200,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.50. The company has a market cap of C$52.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.