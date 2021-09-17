Rigel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $193,823.39 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $193,823.39 and approximately $114,990.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

