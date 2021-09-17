Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate Buys 41,245 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 21,756 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $478,414.44.

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

